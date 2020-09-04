USGS: Near 4.0 earthquake reported near Alabama Florida stateline

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) — The USGS has updated the information on the earthquake that happened on the Florida/Alabama state line in Santa Rosa County, FL and Escambia County, AL Thursday morning.
The earthquake, felt 1 km WNW of Pollard, Alabama has been downgraded to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to USGS, a 4.0 earthquake was recorded at around 10 Thursday morning.
Below is the location and depth of the earthquake:
Location: 31.004°N 87.137°W
Depth: 10.0 km
WKRG News 5 have also received calls from viewers saying they felt “a shake.”
