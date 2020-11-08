Earthquake hits Mass. coast, felt around Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Sunday morning that an earthquake hit near the coast of Southeastern Massachusetts.
The estimated 4.0 quake hit the Dartmouth area around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS, though people around Southern New England told 12 News via ReportIt! that they felt their homes shake.
