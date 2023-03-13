(WKBN) – Five states have been chosen to test out new mobile payment technology for the SNAP program.

Participating states include Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri and Oklahoma. Those states will have the option to use mobile payments such as tapping or scanning a mobile device as an alternative to the physical SNAP card.

The technology also has the potential to help protect families from having their SNAP benefits stolen because of card skimming and other fraud, according to USDA.

“Digital wallets are changing the way we pay for everything, including groceries. We want to ensure SNAP leverages the latest technology to improve access to benefits, reduce fraud, and provide a better overall experience for the families we serve,” said Stacy Dean, USDA deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services.

Stores can decide whether or not to accept the new technology and make contactless payments available to customers. Shoppers can also continue to use their cards if that is what they prefer.