US to evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship

The ship has been docked in Yokohama, Japan under quarantine for coronavirus since February 4

(CNN) – The U.S. is preparing to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In an email to Americans on board, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo wrote that a voluntary evacuation was taking place on Sunday.

The ship has been docked in Yokohama, Japan under quarantine for coronavirus since February 4.

The embassy wrote that people who choose to return on the charter aircraft will still have to undergo 14 days of quarantine in the U.S.

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus — or is showing symptoms — can’t leave and will have to continue receiving treatment in Japan.

More than 200 people on the ship have been diagnosed with the virus.

Related coverage: Ohio woman speaks out from cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus