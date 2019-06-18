US sending another 1,000 troops to Middle East

The goal is to step up defenses against air, naval and ground-based threats

(CNN Newsource) – The U.S. will send about a thousand more troops to the Middle East as tension escalates with Iran.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced the move Monday, saying the goal is to step up defenses against air, naval and ground-based threats.

The move comes just days after an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the U.S. blames on Iran.

Tehran denies the attack.

Also on Monday, the Pentagon released new pictures of Iranian boats to back up its accusation.

Iran announced it would increase its uranium stockpile above the limit set by a 2015 agreement President Trump abandoned.

The U.S. and Iran have also stepped up their rhetoric in recent days.

European and other international officials are calling for restraint.