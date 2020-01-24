US reports 2nd case of new virus from China

An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds, though the measures’ potential for success is uncertain. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Health officials say the 60-year-old woman returned from a trip to China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the woman is doing well, but is hospitalized to prevent spread of the virus and anyone she had close contact with is being monitored.

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)