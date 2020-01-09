US measles cases in 2019 highest in 27 years

(CNN) – Now that the book has been closed on 2019, health officials can say it was the worst year for the measles since 1992.

The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

Six more cases of measles were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December.

That brings the U.S. case total to 1,282.

That’s the highest number of cases in 27 years.

Cases were confirmed in 31 states.

New York alone accounted for almost three-quarters of the cases.

One-hundred-and-twenty-eight people who had measles in 2019 had to be hospitalized.