US government setting aside $19.1 billion for victims of natural disasters

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – After months of delay, natural disaster victims across the country will finally be getting some extra help from the federal government.

“I am so excited that we finally got a disaster bill in place,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D – Iowa).

“Finally, we got it done,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R – Florida).

It took months of political fighting and delays, but relief is finally on the way for natural disaster victims in the U.S.

On Monday night, the House overwhelmingly passed a $19.1 billion package to help millions of Americans struggling to recover from devastating hurricanes, wildfires and floods over the past two years.

Axne said victims should take advantage of the extra aid on its way.

“Apply to everything you can get your hands on.”

The plan includes $3 billion for victims of this spring’s flooding in the Midwest.

“People in Iowa are still kayaking out to their farms,” Axne said. “Their houses are completely ruined.”

The plan also earmarks billions to rebuild destroyed roads and bridges. Billions more for farmers and ranchers hit by storms and fires.

Scott said the plan also designates $1.2 billion to rebuild the Tyndall Air Force Base in his state of Florida.

“We’ve got to take care of our military.”

But it could take two months before the money starts flowing. That’s why lawmakers from both parties said this should have passed months ago.

“It’s really a shame that it took this long,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D – Illinois).

Bustos said she can’t understand why anyone would vote against the bill.

“They put themselves in that situation and their homes were wiped out, I think they’d want somebody to step in.”

The deal already passed the Senate and now heads to President Trump, who said he’ll sign it.