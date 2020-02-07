US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up slightly

Hiring jumped at the beginning of the year as employers added 225,000 jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hiring jumped at the beginning of the year as employers added 225,000 jobs, bolstering an economy that faces threats from Boeing’s shutdown and a viral outbreak in China.

The Labor Department also said that a half-million people poured into the job market in January and not all of them found jobs. That lifted the unemployment rate to 3.6%, from a half-century low of 3.5% in December.

