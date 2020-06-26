US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

American consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months

WASHINGTON (AP) – American consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months.

The increase comes against a backdrop an economy that’s likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter.

Last month’s rebound in consumer spending followed spending drops of 6.6% in March and 12.6% in April, when the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a recession.

Since then, many businesses have reopened, drawing consumers back into shops and restaurants and restoring some lost jobs.

Americans stepped up their spending in May despite a 4.2% decline in personal income, which had soared 10.8% the previous month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)