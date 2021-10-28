U.S. cigarette sales increase for first time in 20 years

(WKBN) – The past year has definitely stressed everyone out and some are still feeling it.

The sale of cigarettes went up last year. Some think the two are related, although there’s no proof.

For perspective, the sale of units of cigarettes increased .4 percent from 2019. That might seem small, but it’s actually 203.7 billion units.

The latest information can be found in a report from the Federal Trade Commission.

This is the first increase in sales in two decades.

The report also said spending on advertising went up for these products from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion.

According to the American Lung Association, cigarette smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Cigarette smoking kills close to 500,000 Americans yearly.

“It’s a real public health issue concern in this country and we think that trying to reduce that number is essential, especially essential to lunch health,” said Thomas Carr, national director of policy at the American Lung Association.

If you’re feeling stressed, instead of smoking try chewing gum, going for a walk or doing something to distract yourself.