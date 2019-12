UPS predicts that 1.9 million returns packages will be put into the UPS network

(WKBN) – According to UPS, the biggest day for gift returns on January 2.

On that day, UPS predicts that 1.9 million returns packages will be put into the UPS network — a 26% spike from last year’s returns day.

UPS says it’s different than in years past when customers would rush out the day after Christmas and stand in long lines to return gifts.

The surge in online shopping is also making returns and exchanges a big part of e-commerce.