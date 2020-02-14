United pushes back expected return of grounded Boeing planes

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

United says it is taking the plane out of its schedule until at least Sept. 4

CHICAGO (AP) – United Airlines is making it official – it won’t use the grounded Boeing 737 Max at all this summer.

United says it is taking the plane out of its schedule until at least Sept. 4.

Without those planes, United will cancel 80 flights a day, or about 2,500 a month over the peak summer vacation season.

Boeing is taking longer than expected to fix the planes after two crashes killed 346 people.

The result will be fewer flights than airlines planned, which could mean higher fares.

United’s announcement comes one day after Southwest delayed its possible return of the Boeing planes until mid-August.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)