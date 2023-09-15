A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DETROIT Mi. (WKBN)- On Friday, autoworkers walked out of three large plants, signaling one of the largest labor strikes in years.

According to a press release, the strike is happening at Ford, GM, and Stellantis- otherwise known as The Big Three in the automotive industry.

The union presented its demands to the Big Three automakers over a month ago. The UAW workers said that the companies squandered the time before Thursday night’s deadline, failing to present an equitable offer.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the following statement on Facebook:

“Tonight at midnight, GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 in Region 4; Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 in Region 2B; and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant – Final Assembly and Paint only, Local 900 in Region 1A will STAND UP and walk out on strike. The rest of us will keep organizing and support them on the picket line.”

UAW workers will hold a rally on Friday at 4 p.m. at the UAW-Ford Joint Trust Building in Detroit.