Unemployment may not be exact indicator of job loss, economists say

(WKBN) – Unemployment numbers will be released Thursday, and predictions are that the news will be grim.

The Labor Department is expected to report that unemployment last month soared to around 14%.

As many as 1 in five workers is laid off right now, but that may not be an indicator of job loss and comparisons to the Great Depression may not be accurate, according to some economists.

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics told CNBC that nearly all of the increases in unemployment in March were due to temporary layoffs rather than permanent job losses, and many of those workers will be back on the job when the economy restarts.

The question now is how many actual jobs will there be to come back to as many companies scale back their workforce to recoup losses during the shutdown.

Payroll company ADP reported this week that U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April.

More than 30 million sought unemployment benefits in the previous six weeks after the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Many nonessential businesses remain shut down in the U.S., though a majority of states have begun easing restrictions for some categories of companies.

On Wednesday, the ride-share company Uber said it was laying off 3,700 people.