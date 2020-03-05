Understanding fish posture to help with ice fishing success

Fish generally have two postures, ready to strike or focusing on traveling.
Fins up and back arched is usually ready to strike while fins tucked in are focused on travel.
Having the right equipment, such as sonar, to visualize fish posture and reacting effectively is important to improve your ice fishing technique.
Be sure to pay attention to aggressive posture time periods which are usually around sunrise and sunset.
Understanding these postures can help in your ice fishing success.
