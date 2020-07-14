Closings and delays
UN cargo plane crashes in Somalia, 3 crew members survive

by: The Associated Press, ABDI GULED

Police, Crime Scene generic

Credit: Sheila Paras/Moment/Getty Images

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali official says a United Nations cargo plane carrying humanitarian aid has crashed at an airport in central Somalia and the three crew members survived.

Sabrie Ahmed with the local administration in Beledweyne town told The Associated Press that the plane veered off the runway and crashed onto its belly Tuesday.

The plane flying from Djibouti was delivering food aid for people displaced by heavy rains.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The United Nations is yet to comment.

