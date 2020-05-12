Uber considers buying Grubhub, according to newspaper report

Combined, Uber Eats and Grubhub would control 55% of the U.S. food delivery market

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal reports that Uber is considering acquiring Grubhub in a deal that would give the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business. Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper says Uber approached Grubhub earlier this year with an all-stock takeover offer.

Uber’s board will reportedly consider the deal this week. Uber and Grubhub declined to comment on the report to The Associated Press. Combined, Uber Eats and Grubhub would control 55% of the U.S. food delivery market, according to Wedbush Securities.

DoorDash, its chief competitor, controls around 35% of the market.