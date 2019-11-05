Uber announces new debit card for drivers

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) Uber is launching a debit card service for its drivers.

The new card is a part of its ‘Uber money’ program, designed to help make it easier for customers to pay drivers.

The uber debit card and account service is expected to eventually be available to riders.

Uber says it is also updating its credit card, which will now give 5% back in ‘Uber cash’. It can also be used on other platforms, including Uber Eats.

The announcement comes one day after Uber reported it lost more than a billion dollars in the third quarter.

The company also posted revenue of $3.8 billion during the quarter, up 30% from last year.

