UAW releases strike vote totals for ‘Detroit Big 3’ automakers ahead of expiring contract

All the votes were overwhelmingly in favor for a strike authorization

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – The Detroit big three automakers, which includes General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), released their strike authorization vote counts ahead of their expiring contract.

Contracts between the automakers and the United Auto Workers Union expire at midnight September 14.

The UAW Constitution requires members to vote to give authorization for a strike but does not constitute a strike vote.

The vote does not mean there will or will not be a strike. It gives authority to the UAW International president and the executive board to call for a strike.

“No one goes into collective bargaining taking a strike lightly, but it is a key tool in the toolbelt as our bargaining team sits across from the company,” said Gary Jones, UAW President. “Ultimately, the company holds that destiny in their hands as they bargain. Clearly the UAW stood up for them in a very dark time, now that they are profitable it is time for them to stand up for all of us.”

Each local voted independently. The aggregate totals are as follows:

FCA: 96%

Ford: 95.98%

General Motors: 96.4%

Jones said he will announce in the coming days the first company to proceed with bargaining an agreement that will set the pattern for the other Detroit Big 3 contracts.

The release of the vote totals come amid a scandal brewing within the UAW. The FBI and IRS raided Jones’ Detroit home last week.

The raid was part of a string of raids targeting UAW leadership in a federal corruption investigation, the newspaper reported.