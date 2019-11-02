UAW president taking leave of absence during corruption probe

Prosecutors say several top union officials conspired to steal more than $1.5 million from the union

Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union's bargaining convention in Detroit, Monday, March 11, 2019 that it would raise weekly strike pay from $200 to $250 per week and $275 in January of next year. Jones warned automakers that the union is prepared to strike if it doesn't get its way in upcoming contract talks. The new union president says no one expects a strike but the UAW is prepared to walk out.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WKBN) – The United Automobile Workers’ president is on a leave of absence during an ongoing corruption probe.

The UAW announced President Gary Jones requested the leave, following a vote of the Executive Board. It will be effective Sunday, and Vice President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president in his absence.

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union,” Jones said.

According to the Detroit News, Jones is said to be one of the unnamed union leaders in a federal case against a high-ranking UAW official who is accused of embezzlement and fraud.

Prosecutors say several top union officials conspired to steal more than $1.5 million from the union.

Edward Robinson, the president of a UAW council in Missouri, was named in the case.

In August, FBI and IRS agents raided Jones’ home as part of their investigation.

