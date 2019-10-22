UAW member dies after being hit by vehicle near GM plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the United Automobile Workers has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the bridge outside the GM plant in Spring Hill.

According to Columbia police, a driver was crossing the bridge around 6 a.m. and struck the man, identified as Roy McCombs. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver who hit McCombs is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

The incident happened on the bridge where striking UAW members have been picketing since mid-September amid contract talks with General Motors.

UAW International released a statement Tuesday morning: