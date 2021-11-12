U.S. Postal Service releases deadlines for Christmas delivery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service experienced record numbers last year when it came to shipments and mail delivery. This year is expected to be no different.

The peak season is between Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.

Getting packages delivered by December 25 is possible if you buy, wrap and plan ahead. Waiting until peak times, which begin the week of Dec. 13, could impact put your package or mail.

The Postal Service is getting ready for the onslaught. It has installed 92 of 112 new package sorting machines, leased 7.5 million square feet of additional space across more than 40 annexes to handle the increased number of packages and is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers to help process and deliver mail.

Sunday delivery is being expanded, beginning Nov. 28, to locations with high package volumes. They already deliver packages on Sundays in most major cities.

The U.S. Postal Service says they will deliver more mail and packages than any other shipper in the U.S. To make sure your package arrives in time for Christmas, follow these shipping deadlines:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

The cost of shipping has also been temporarily increased. The temporary price adjustment is part of the USPS’s 10-year plan for financial sustainability and includes the following adjustments: