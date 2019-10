The Postal Regulatory Commission still needs to approve the rate hikes

(CNN) – The U.S. Postal Service is proposing an increase in prices that would begin January 26.

The price of priority mail express would go up by 3.5 percent and priority mail would increase 4.1 percent.

Services such as basic letters and postcards will not be affected.

