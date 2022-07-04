(WKBN) – The price of U.S. postage stamps is going up next week.

The price of a forever stamp is going up to 60 cents on July 10.

The USPS recently raised prices in August, according to CBS News, when the cost of a Forever stamp went from 55 cents to 58 cents.

A Forever stamp, as its name suggests, can be used to mail a letter regardless of when it was purchased. That means if you bought a book of Forever stamps 10 years ago, when the price was 45 cents each, you can still use them to mail letters now, even though prices have climbed.