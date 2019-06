Tyson could upend the market because of its sheer size and distribution capacity

One of the world’s largest meat producers is entering the fast-growing market for plant-based alternatives.

Tyson Foods will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer.

According to Euromonitor, U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion by 2023.

