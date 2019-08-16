Tyson recalls some ready-to-eat chicken patty products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Tyson foods is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties.

The patties, sold in 26-oz. resealable bags, could be contaminated with “extraneous material,” according to the recall notice. The material was not identified in the notice.

The bags have a best buy date of Jan. 31, 2020. Lot codes include: 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019.