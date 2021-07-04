Tyson recalls 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken over Listeria concern

WASHINGTON (WKBN) — Tyson Foods is recalling over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The 8,492,832 pounds were produced between December 26 2020 and April 13 2021.

These frozen items were shipped nationwide to retailers, restaurants, hospitals and other facilities.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service released the number listed on packages included in the recall, as well as a full list of products that may be subject to recall, which can be found here.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was made aware of two people with listeria in early June.

An investigation revealed three cases, including one death.

For the full press release from the Food Safety and Inspection Service, visit their website.