(WTRF) – Two tourists, one from Ohio, died within 24 hours in the same water off the Outer Banks coast in North Carolina.

Officials say a 28-year-old woman from Washington DC died on September 4 in the northern section of the village of Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

(Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials say the woman was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf. After disappearing officials say the victim was observed face-down in rough ocean conditions. The woman was brought to shore and cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

A 68-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ohio died the morning of September 5. Officials say two bystanders saw the victim swimming in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore when he shouted for help. The bystanders saw the 68-year-old man starting to go underwater when they swam out and pulled him to shore, according to officials but cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Officials say on both days the ocean conditions in the area warned about rip currents