Two-thirds in new poll say their Thanksgiving gatherings will resemble pre-pandemic ones

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

(The Hill) — Two-thirds of Americans say their Thanksgiving gatherings will resemble pre-pandemic ones, a new Monmouth University Poll found.

The poll found 63% of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with the same number of people as they did before the coronavirus pandemic with 5% saying there will be more people attending their Thanksgiving this year compared to pre-pandemic times.

In 2020, only 46% of Americans said they would have a Thanksgiving with the same number or more people than in previous years.

The increase in Thanksgiving celebrations comes as COVID-19 vaccinations have become widely available to most Americans.

The poll shows 64% of individuals hosting Thanksgiving in their home will not ask guests if they have been vaccinated from the virus. Only 27% of hosts will require guests to be fully vaccinated.

“Break out the extra card table. Thanksgiving is back, at least for most people. Some are still cautious, however, and will be having a virtual gathering again this year,” Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

Anthony Fauci recently said fully vaccinated individuals can “feel good about enjoying a typical” Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

Only 26% of Americans are planning on spending Thanksgiving alone or only with immediate family members due to the virus, down from 45% in 2020, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8 with 811 Americans. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.