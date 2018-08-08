Twinkies getting squeezed at Walmart

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - Hostess says it's been hurt by the lack of shelf space being offered from a mega-retailer for its Twinkies, HoHos and other snack cakes.

The company didn't name the retailer, but CNN reported that a business analyst confirmed it was Walmart.

CEO Andrew Callahan said the shrinking shelf space was less than they had planned.

Disappointing earnings were reported Wednesday sending its stock sliding 16%. The Kansas City-based company reported earnings of 14 cents a share, missing analyst expectations of 18 cents a share. In another blow, the company only made $21 million last quarter, $5 million below expectations.

The iconic snack food brand has been trying to regain its foothold in the market since filing for bankruptcy six years ago. It was bought by private equity firms and reemerged as Hostess Brands.

In addition to offering its iconic staples like Twinkies, the nearly 100-year-old company earlier this year introduced a line of smaller treats, the Bakery Petites collection, made without artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. The move helped boost growth for the first three months of the year, the company said.

The stock is down 24% year-to-date and 14% since May, when Callahan took the reigns as CEO.