`Tsunami of cases’: Clergy abuse strains secretive tribunal

VATICAN CITY (AP) – The Vatican office responsible for investigating clergy sex abuse cases says it is overwhelmed.

A record 1,000 cases have been reported in 2019, many of them from countries not been heard from before.

The tribunal has long been a secretive branch of the Vatican. Now, it is opening up, and invited one of the AP’s video journalists into its inner chambers.

It’s the first time television news cameras have been given access.

Its a measure of the church’s need to reach out and rebuild trust with rank-and-file Catholics who have grown disillusioned with decades of clergy abuse and cover-up.

