TSA mobile app helps travelers plan ahead

Transportation Security Administration manager Anthony Crimi, left, demonstrates how a new full-body imaging machine will be used at one of the security checkpoints inside Lambert- St. Louis International Airport as TSA agent Jan Ziegler, right, looks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in St. Louis. The airport will be screening passengers with the new equipment starting on Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Transportation Security Administration is offering a mobile app to help travelers navigate wait times at airports during busy holiday travel times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Transportation Security Administration is offering a mobile app to help travelers navigate wait times at airports during busy holiday travel times.

The MyTSA mobile app provides passengers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport information.

With the app you can:

Quickly search which items you can bring with you through the checkpoint onto the airplane.

Check the delay information and current weather conditions at your favorite airports nationwide.

Check how busy the airport is likely to be on your specific day and time of travel based on historical data.

Consult the TSA Guide on how to prepare for and get through the security checkpoint quickly.

Discover which airports and airlines support TSA Pre✓ ® , and learn how to sign-up.

, and learn how to sign-up. Request live assistance from TSA through the AskTSA social media integration.

The app can be downloaded in the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

You can select airports to be added to your screen and can even report wait times so other travelers can stay informed. Wait times are based on crowdsourced data, so it’s all about travelers helping travelers.

Make sure to check the “histogram” in the app, which is based on historical data and can estimate how busy your airport is likely to be on your selected day and time of travel.