White House releases transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The release of the declassified transcript came after a whistleblower complaint accused him of pressuring the leader of Ukraine to dig up damaging material about political foe Joe Biden’s family

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump has released an unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president after calls for his impeachment.

The transcript details Trump’s conversations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 25, 2019.

In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, prompting speculation that he was holding up the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge but acknowledged he blocked the funds.

Of the transcript, Trump tweeted, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call.”

You can read it below: