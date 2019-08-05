First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Trump says he wants ‘strong background checks’ on guns, ‘fake news contributes to anger and rage’

National and World

President Donald Trump says Washington "must come together" in the wake of two mass shootings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
President Trump

President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Washington “must come together” in the wake of two mass shootings this weekend to “get strong background checks” for gun users. But he is providing no details on what sort of legislation he would support.

Trump, who will make remarks later Monday, tweeted about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He said: “We can never forget them, and those many who came before them.”

Tump also tweeted Monday that the media could be stoking the fires of anger and rage and needs to be fair and balanced.

The Democrat-led House has passed a gun control bill that includes fixes to the nation’s firearm background check system, but it has languished in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Trump suggested Monday that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation’s immigration system. But he didn’t say how.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

7-Day Forecast