Trump: I’m suing ‘various people’ over confidentiality agreements

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Some people associated with President Donald Trump may need to lawyer up.

Trump took to Twitter Saturday saying he is suing “various people” who worked for him, saying they violated confidentiality agreements.

Among those in his crosshairs is his former campaign aide and White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman. Omarosa is from Youngstown.

She published a tell-all book last year about her time working for Trump.

Trump’s comments come on the heels of the departure of Madeleine Westerhout, one of his longtime aides.

She reportedly shared details of the president’s family during a recent off-the-record dinner with journalists.

Westerhout has worked with Trump since the start of his term, with her office being directly in front of the Oval Office.