Trump goes on record in fiery letter to Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a fiery letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump objects to the impeachment articles and accuses Democrats of “subverting” democracy.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles.

The President is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump maintains that he did nothing wrong in seeking a foreign investigation of political rivals and called a phone call in which he spoke to the Ukraine president as an “innocent conversation” and said he was misquoted in a second conversation.

Trump specifically calls out Nancy Pelosi in the letter.

“Speaker Pelosi, you admitted just last week at a public forum that your party’s impeachment effort has been going on for ‘two and half years,’ long before you ever heard about a phone call with Ukraine,” Trump wrote.

Trump calls the impeachment proceedings as “desperate to distract from America’s extraordinary economy, incredible jobs boom, record stock market, soaring confidence and flourishing citizens.”

Trump’s letter will part of the Congressional Record.

Pelosi reacted to the letter by calling it “really sick.” She told reporters Tuesday that she hadn’t fully read the letter but that it was “ridiculous,” according to CNN.

