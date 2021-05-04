Trump debuts new ‘communications platform’ after social media bans

According to team Trump, the outlet will enable the former president to continue sharing his thoughts and opinions

(NEXSTAR) – Donald Trump unveiled what his team is calling a new “communications platform” Tuesday. The subsection of his existing website is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” and it relays the former president’s thoughts in a blog format.

According to team Trump, the outlet will enable the former president to continue sharing his thoughts and opinions despite being blocked indefinitely from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump,” text on a video announcing the launch reads.

According to Fox News, the tool allows Trump to post, which followers can share to Facebook and Twitter, though they’re unable to reply or post themselves.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the platform told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

On social media, many were quick to point out that the “platform” is no more than a blog.

Let me guess Trump’s blog has a donation feature — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 4, 2021

Trump was blocked from the above social media sites in January, following the Capitol insurrection. The social media sites said Trump’s tweets relating to the riot violated their rules.

Since then, Trump has largely been communicating via official memo. An oversight panel is expected to rule as early as this week whether the former president will be allowed to return to Facebook.