Trump: Background checks wouldn’t have stopped shooters

(CNN) – Following Saturday’s deadly shooting in Texas, President Donald Trump said he’s working with Democrats and Republicans to address mass shootings.

He didn’t go into detail about what lawmakers are working on but said the shooting “really hasn’t changed anything” regarding what’s happening in Congress.

Trump also said universal background checks wouldn’t have stopped the tragedy or others before it.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things, a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts, this has been going on for a long — background checks — I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five going back, even five to six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it,” he said.

Authorities are still investigating Saturday’s mass shooting near Odessa, Texas, where a gunman opened fire after a traffic stop.

Seven people were killed and about 20 others were injured, including a 17-month-old girl and three law enforcement officers, according to police and hospital officials.