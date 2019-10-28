TransCore introduces new RV toll pass

TransCore announced a new product on Monday that allows RV drivers to travel across the country using only one transponder to pay tolls

(WKBN) – TransCore announced a new product on Monday that allows RV drivers to travel across the country using only one transponder to pay tolls.

Before, RV, mobile home and trailer drivers had to purchase multiple transponders, depending on the region or state when traveling across the country, or would have to stop at multiple toll booths.

With the RV Toll Pass, drivers will be charged at the electronic pass rate, rather than the cash or toll-by-plate rates, which are typically more expensive.

The pass is exclusively tailored to RV travelers. It features a single transponder and one billing account, available in the 35 states that have toll roads.

The RV Toll Pass can be purchased online at www.RVTollPass.com and from major RV equipment suppliers.