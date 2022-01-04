(WKBN) – Toyota outsold GM for the year. It’s the first time in 90 years that the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year.

Experts say Toyota managed the chip shortage better, leading to improved sales.

Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles, up 10% for the year. GM Sold 2.2 million, down 13%.

The difference was 114,000 vehicles.

Stock in General Motors hit an all-time high Tuesday. It had better than expected sales in the last three months of 2021 and gave a bright outlook for this year.

Wednesday, GM is revealing its electric Silverado pickup truck.