Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles for safety issues

Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues

(CNN Newsource) – Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.

Toyota said Tuesday it is recalling 3.4 million cars, 2.9 of which are in the United States, because of a potentially defective electronic control unit that is meant to trigger a component of its airbags and seat belts.

The component is a part of the harness that is designed to tighten and hold riders back during a collision and help lower the risk of injury.

Toyota plans to notify owners by mid-March. Drivers will be asked to get their cars checked at Toyota dealerships.

The models impacted are: (2010 and 2019 model years)

Corolla

Corolla Matrix

Avalon

Avalon HV

Honda also announced Tuesday that it would recall 2.7 million cars: 2.4 million in the United States and 300,000 in Canada.

Honda officials said some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 might have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators that might have been produced without the “appropriate seals” needed to deploy properly.

Honda is calling on car owners to sign up for inspections, though it says it might not be able to help anytime soon due to to a shortage of “alternative replacement parts,” the automaker says it won’t be able to start free inspections or repairs for about a year, according to CNN.