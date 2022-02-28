SAN CARLOS, Mexico (WKBN) – A tourist kissed a friendly grey whale as it approached their boats off Magdalena Bay in San Carlos, Mexico.

Alexander Banky posted video showing the whale breaching and moving toward his boat on February 1.

The whale patiently allows a number of tourists to kiss it, before spraying the visitors.

“It really made you feel a connection to nature,” Banky told Storyful. “I hope this video makes people realize how important it is to protect and appreciate the natural beauty of our planet.”