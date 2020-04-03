Top U.S. infectious disease expert says all of America should stay home

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the entire nation should be under stay at home orders

(CNN) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the entire nation should be under stay at home orders.

A number of states are still holding out, and President Trump is resisting a nationwide order.

Some state leaders are joining health officials in urging a stronger response. It comes as certain areas face an impending shortage of critical supplies and equipment.

Gov. Jay Inslee, (D) Washington, said it’s a national problem.

“This is a national problem, it needs a national response, and it needs a national call for action.”

President Trump says the primary responsibility doesn’t lie with the federal government.

“We are a backup. Ideally, though the state should have had all this equipment and I think they will next time,” Trump said.

While President Trump is holding back on a nationwide stay at home order, the nation’s top infectious disease experts says all state should already have such orders in place.

“If you look at what is going on in this country, I do not understand why we are not doing that. We really should be,” Fauci said.

Dr. Deborah Birx reminds Americans about social distancing. She said the curve of the coronavirus cases shows that not every American is taking distancing guidelines seriously.

“So this really is a call to action. We see Spain, France, Italy, Germany and others beginning to bend their curves. We can bend ours, but it means everyone has to take that same responsibility,” Birx said.

A senior health official told CNN that the CDC is recommending a four-week evaluation before cities return to certain aspects of community life.