Tom Hanks and wife, Rita, now citizens of Greece

CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Tom Hanks is not just an American treasure anymore. The actor and his wife, actress Rita Wilson are now officially Greek citizens.

Greece’s prime minister posted a picture on social media showing hanks and Wilson with their new passports.

Last year, the Hollywood power couple and their children were named honorary citizens of Greece.
This came after Hanks helped raise awareness about the fatal fires that destroyed areas close to Athens in 2018.

More than 100 people died in the flames.

Wilson is part Greek and Hanks converted to Greek Orthodox.

They own property on the Antiparos Island and often spend vacations in Greece.

