Toddler hurt after taking ride on baggage conveyor belt in Atlanta

(CBS News) – A toddler was seriously injured after he jumped onto a conveyor belt and fell into a TSA bag room at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The whole ordeal was captured on a security camera.

The child’s mother, Edith Vega, told police she was trying to print her boarding pass at the Spirit Airlines kiosk when she put the child down next to her. She said he disappeared when she took her eyes off him for one second to finish printing the boarding pass.

Spirit Airlines ticket agent Jaqueze Hudson told police he was helping another passenger when Vega ran up to the ticket counter and told him her son may have jumped onto the bag conveyor belt.

Authorities determined the child gained access to the bag belt through an unstaffed section of a Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Hudson, who said he did not see the child go behind the ticket counter, stopped the conveyor belt but did not see the boy. The child was eventually found in the TSA bag room.

The child was treated at a local hospital. TSA and Spirit Airlines are investigating the incident.