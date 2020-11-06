Toddler boots sold at Target recalled due to choking hazard

The toggles can come off of the boots' elastic laces

(WKBN) – Toddler boots sold at Target are being recalled because they’re a potential choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Cat & Jack boots in sizes 5-12 come in several colors — navy, dark pink, metallic pink, olive green and black. There are two styles — “Himani” and “Jaren.”

They were sold in Target stores around the country and on Target.com from September 2019 through February 2020.

The toggles can come off of the boots’ elastic laces.

About 122,500 units were recalled. You can see a list of SKU numbers on the CPSC’s website.

No one has been hurt.

You can bring the boots back for a refund.

