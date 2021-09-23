TN Kroger shooting ‘most horrific event in Collierville history,’ police chief says

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — A mass shooting inside a Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon has left 12 people injured and one victim dead. The suspected shooter is also dead.

“It breaks my heart to have to stand here before you today because we’ve had an incident here in Collierville that has been occurring all over the country,” said Police Chief Dale Lane.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Memphis suburb Kroger, Lane called the shooting “the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history.”

Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at 1:30 p.m. Lane said the first car arrived on the scene four minutes later, “our cars began to flood the area to secure the scene. As we entered the building there were multiple people shot.”

Lane confirmed 13 victims, “our hearts go out to those that were injured. We do have one fatality. And our thoughts and prayers are with those family members.”

While securing the store, the Collierville police chief said they found people hiding all over.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight.”

Lane also confirmed the shooter was dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot. Their vehicle was also still in the parking lot as officers were waiting on additional equipment to safely check it.

The investigation is ongoing said Lane, adding the situation will likely change as they learn more.

A press conference is expected to take place just after 6 p.m. CST.