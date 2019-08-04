Three dead in California cliff collapse

Dirt and rubble came crumbling down on beachgoers below Friday afternoon

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A bluff at Grandview Surf Beach in San Diego County, California collapsed Friday afternoon, trapping several people underneath a pile of dirt and rubble. Three people were killed when the ground above them came crumbling down.

“It naturally eroded and fell away from the bluff, and it came off in a slab form and landed on the beach where the beach patrons were,” said City of Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles.

Officials say five beachgoers were under the bluff when it gave way.

Bystanders jumped into action.

“There was some good Samaritans that, basically, stepped in and started helping the lifeguards,” Giles said.

Rescuers were on scene within minutes, bringing in sniffer dogs to search for more victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals, where two later died.

A fifth victim declined treatment on the scene.

The beach remained closed as an engineer inspected the area for more damage. Officials say more of the cliff could still break away.

“He is concerned about the areas to the side of the current failure failing,” Giles said.

Officials say natural erosion is common up and down the coast.

“This stretch of coastline and pretty much all the coastline in San Diego County is naturally-eroding,” Giles said. “Nobody really knows when it’s going to fail. That’s why we’re very excessive on warning folks and posting signs.”