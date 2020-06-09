‘This is bigger than George’ brother says at Houston vigil for George Floyd

Floyd's brothers spoke to the alumni crowd with support of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – A vigil was held at George Floyd’s high school in Houston Texas on Monday, where Floyd’s brothers spoke to the alumni crowd with support of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Floyd attended the Yates High School in 1993, where brother Rodney Floyd said he was known as a “football star”.

The event paid tribute to the life of Floyd, who died two weeks ago after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Attendants of the vigil, which included Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, condemned police brutality.

“This is bigger than George right now. We’ve got to stop everybody from being afraid of the police,” said Philonise Floyd.

Floyd’s death on May 25 has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the US by police and the criminal justice system.

A private funeral will take place Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise Church at 11 a.m. local time. WKBN will carry a livestream of the event on the WKBN mobile app and at WKBN.com.